East Lothian crime: Motorists given verbal warnings by police after road safety initiative outside Windygoul primary school, Tranent
Several drivers were given verbal warnings by police for parking on double yellow lines outside of a primary school.
On Friday, Community police officers alongside East Lothian Council parking enforcement colleagues conducted a Road Safety Initiative at Windygoul primary school in Tranent.
They verbally warned “several motorists that were stopping in contravention of road markings such as double yellow lines and zig zags.”
In a statement on social media, they added: “These road markings are in place to maximise the safety of all persons, including school children, making use of the road network.
"Furthermore, drivers and vehicles that were identified during this initiative will be posted a police engagement notice, reminding them of their responsibilities whilst driving a vehicle on the roads network.
"Officers were pleased to see that the vast majority of motorists were operating their vehicles in a safe and considerate manner.
“Road Safety Initiatives will continue in the area in future.”