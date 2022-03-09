Edinburgh Crime: Investigation launched after video shows man assaulted by large group in Leith
A video has emerged showing a fight between a large group at the bottom of Leith Walk.
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 12:00 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 12:02 pm
The video was taken last Monday and shows a fight outside the Newkirkgate shopping centre at the bottom of Leith Walk.
As a result, police are now investigating, confirming that a 41-year-old man was assaulted during the incident.
A Police Spokesperson said: "An investigation is under way after a 41-year-old man was assaulted in New Kirkgate on Monday, 21 February, 2022. Enquiries are ongoing."
The Edinburgh Evening News won't be showing the full video as we have passed it on to the police.
