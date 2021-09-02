Just after 8 pm on Wednesday, a car being driven from Easter Road into Duke Street crashed into a stationary car and an electric bicycle.

The car was being pursued by the police and the driver was taken to the hospital to be assessed for injuries before being released.

She will be appearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, September 21.

The occupants of the stationary car and the cyclist were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A statement from Police Scotland confirmed: “Around 8.05pm on Wednesday, 1 September, a car being driven from Easter Road into Duke Street crashed into a stationary car and an electric bicycle.

“The car was being pursued by Police at the time of the incident and a 34-year-old woman has been charged in connection.

“She was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.”

