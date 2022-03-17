Séimí Rowan, a 27-year-old who lives in Dunbar, discovered that the bikes, which belonged to them and their flatmate, had been stolen yesterday evening.

An Saracen Urban Cross hybrid and a Cube mountain bike with a flat front tyre were taken from the close of their building.

They believe that these were taken in the afternoon, while they were in the flat.

Both of the bikes were secured with cable locks, and one was secured with a sturdy metal bar lock.

Séimí is shocked at the theft, as they said: "Living in a small town, you don’t expect people to come and nick your bikes.

"It’s pretty disheartening, as we’re both on benefits, and we’re not well off."

A Cube mountain bike (L) and a Saracen Urban Cross hybrid (R) were stolen from the close of a flat in Dunbar.

Séimí, who is disabled, added: “The bike was my main form of getting out and about when I can, so it’s a pretty big blow”.

They haven’t reported the bike theft to the police yet, as they believe the local force is unlikely to spend time tracking down the culprits.

For now, they are planning to find the thieves by reaching out to the local community for information.

This afternoon, they spoke to a local, who spotted two men cycling the same model of bikes from Mason's Close over the zebra crossing and down Silver Street at around 12.15 on Thursday.

According to the eyewitness, both were big men, wearing workers clothing and boots. One was also seen with an orange high-vis jacket.

They have also spoken to staff in nearby shops, who have offered to check CCTV footage for these two individuals.

Séimí sung the praises of Dunbar residents, and said: “The community have been really supportive.“Everyone has been so sympathetic and lovely.

"People have even offered to give us their spare bikes.”

Séimí has asked anyone who has seen the bikes or the two men to get in touch, and also urged the local community to keep bikes in safe spaces.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of the bikes, you can contact Séimí by emailing [email protected]

