George IV Bridge incident: Emergency services rush to Cowgate after man falls from height
Police have cordoned off part of the George IV Bridge, after a man fell from a height in Cowgate
By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 11:40 am
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were made aware of a man having fallen from a height on Cowgate in Edinburgh around 10am on Thursday, 17 March, 2022.
"Emergency services are currently in attendance.”
The condition of the man who fell has not yet been confirmed.
Traffic is currently being diverted up Candlemaker Row.
An ambulance was also seen at the scene.