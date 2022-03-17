A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were made aware of a man having fallen from a height on Cowgate in Edinburgh around 10am on Thursday, 17 March, 2022.

"Emergency services are currently in attendance.”

The condition of the man who fell has not yet been confirmed.

Traffic is currently being diverted up Candlemaker Row.

An ambulance was also seen at the scene.

Emergency services are in attendance at an incident on George IV Bridge.

