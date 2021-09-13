The East Lothian town woke up last Friday to find a series of graffiti and vandalism including the phrases “hang SNP” and “Covid lies”.

One of the buildings and structures damaged was the iconic Dunbear, a statue built as a tribute to conservationist John Muir, who was born in Dunbar.

There was also damage to a fence in a nearby housing development with similar messages.

Police have launched an investigation and are asking anybody who has any information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 1939 of September 11.

In a social media post, they added: “Other acts of graffiti using tags such as “Dist” “Dist 21” and “Districkt 21” have also been present in the same areas since April.

"It may be that these acts are unconnected, however officers would still encourage any information relating to these to be passed on.”

In her speech to the SNP Conference on Monday, Nicola Sturgeon spoke out against anti vaxxers, calling them selfish and irresponsible.

She added: “Stop putting the health and well-being of the country at risk. It’s time to cease and desist.

“Getting vaccinated is an expression of love and solidarity. It is about helping each other, and helping the NHS.

“We do still have difficult days ahead of us in our fight against this virus.

“My job in steering us through is not to do just what is popular.

“It is do what is right to keep us as safe as possible.

“No responsible leader should give false assurances.”

