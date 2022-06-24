Around 1.30pm on Thursday, June 23, the tipper truck which was being driven on Haddington Road, in Wallyford, left the roadway, ploughed through a wall and down an embankment before coming to a rest on its side on the railway lines.

The truck blocked both tracks north and south, forcing all London North Eastern Railway (LNER) trains to be cancelled. As it was close to power lines, trains out of Edinburgh Waverley were also temporarily halted.

The route remained closed on Friday morning despite overnight efforts to remove the lorry and inspect the rail lines.

A crane was brought in to remove the lorry from the tracks and crews worked through the night to restore services, but Network Rail confirmed he track was still closed on Friday morning.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) warned passengers travelling between Edinburgh and Newcastle not to travel.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and the East Coast Main Line and the road were closed for eight hours as a massive recovery operation was launched.

The 41-year-old man who was driving the lorry escaped with non-life-threatening injuries and was able to scramble free from his cab, but was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Extensive enquiries are ongoing, with officers urging anyone with information on the crash to contact police.

Sergeant Ross Drummond, of Lothian and Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit, said: "Our investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing.

"If you were in the area at the time, please think back and get in touch with us if you have any information which may be able to assist our investigation.

"We are also keen to speak to motorists who may have dash-cam footage of the incident.