East Lothian crash: Hit and run which killed woman, 45, on A1 near Dunbar sees police appeal for witnesses

Vehicle that struck woman on busy road did not stop – and driver has not yet contacted police

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 16:54 BST

Police are continuing an appeal for information after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run incident in East Lothian road.

The incident occured on the dual carriageway section of the A1, between the Thistly Cross and Spott Roundabouts, near Dunbar, in the early hours of Monday, 24 April 2023.

Around 2.55am, a 45-year-old was found seriously injured in the roadway having been struck by a vehicle on the road. Police and emergency services attended but she sadly died at the scene.

Police are continuing an appeal for information after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run incident on a major East Lothian road.
The vehicle that struck her did not stop and has not yet contacted police to make a report.

The road reopened at 3.50pm following examinations and the police investigation remains ongoing.

Chief Inspector Ben Leathes, local area commander for East Lothian, said: “Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing and the victim’s family is being supported by our officers.

“I wish to thank the members of the public who have already contacted us and provided us with copies of dash cam footage but I ask anyone who was in the area at the time and has not yet come forward to get in touch with police as soon as possible.

“I also now appeal to any motorist that was driving south on the A1 near Dunbar between 2am and 3am and who has not already contacted police to do so now.”

Information can be passed to officers via 101, quoting reference number 0257 of Monday, 24 April 2023.

