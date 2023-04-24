A 45-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on a major road near Dunbar. The woman was seriously injured after the collision on the A1 on Monday morning, April 24, at around 2.55am, police said. Emergency services attended but she sadly died at the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and have urged drivers to check for any dash-cam footage to help their investigation. The road remains closed in both directions while police carry out collision investigation and local diversions are in place, police said. A section of the main motorway in East Lothian was closed this morning following the crash with emergency services in attendance at the scene and diversions in place during the rush hour traffic. The A1 was closed both ways from Thistly Cross Roundabout to Spott Roundabout to allow police to carry out crash investigation work. The road has been closed since the early hours this morning.

Chief Inspector Ben Leathes, local area commander, East Lothian, said: “Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing. The lady's family is being supported by our officers. I wish to thank the members of the public who have already contacted us to assist but would ask anyone who was in the area at the time, who has not yet come forward, to get in touch with police as soon as possible. I'd also ask any motorist travelling on the A1 near Dunbar between 2.30 am and 3.00 am to check any dash-cam footage they may have as this could help our investigation."