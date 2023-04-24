Sausage roll and steak bake lovers will be thrilled to learn that a new Greggs has opened in Edinburgh city centre. The store, in Castle Street, opened on Sunday and is the first Greggs in the city to trial a new way of working to provide a faster service, where servers in the back will prepare orders separate to the till operators. It currently has indoor seating and plans have been submitted for outdoor seating during the summer.

Superviser Hueda Isufaj said: “We opened on Sunday but it was quiet trading so our first day is today, Monday. And it has been more busy. It’s exciting to see the shop open. It’s a new concept for Greggs to try the faster service at the till, a bit like McDonalds and other fast food operators. We are also going to set up outdoor seating. We are just waiting to hear back from the council on this. And hope it can be sorted in time for the summer months. The seats are in a great location with this view of the Castle.”

According to the planning application, the appearance of the unit “will not alter significantly”, and will be in-keeping with the listed building status and with the conservation area in general. The building was previously used as a gin experience and before that was a Lloyds TSB Bank.

Greggs on Castle Street Edinburgh is now open

Customers will be able to shop all the Greggs favourites, including the on-the-go-retailer’s popular Sausage Roll, Steak Bake and delicious vegan alternatives. It also includes a Nuttall Unit so customers can purchase some of Greggs favourite hot items such as Southern Fried Chicken Goujons and Potato Wedges. The food-chain recently announced it will open 150 stores across the UK in 2023 with 11 arriving next month. The opening of the new Edinburgh store is said to have created 20 jobs in the city and Ms Isufaj said the team in Edinburgh is still hiring.

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Edinburgh Castle Street has brought 20 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

