East Lothian crime: 14-year-old boy assaulted in Ormiston as search launched for hooded man

A teenager has been assaulted in East Lothian.

By Rachel Mackie
21 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 12:22pm

Officers in East Lothian are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was assaulted in a small village. A 14-year-old boy was assaulted on a path off Ormiston Road in Ormiston between 5.30 pm and 5.50 pm yesterday (Thursday), police said.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “The male was uninjured but shaken by the incident. The man involved in the incident is described as white, around 6ft tall, clean shaven and wearing a dark coloured hooded top with the hood pulled up and dark jogging bottoms. He spoke with a strong Scottish accent.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or who believes they may have seen the man described can call 101, quoting reference 2716 of 22 December.”

