East Lothian crime: 14-year-old boy assaulted in Ormiston as search launched for hooded man
A teenager has been assaulted in East Lothian.
Officers in East Lothian are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was assaulted in a small village. A 14-year-old boy was assaulted on a path off Ormiston Road in Ormiston between 5.30 pm and 5.50 pm yesterday (Thursday), police said.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “The male was uninjured but shaken by the incident. The man involved in the incident is described as white, around 6ft tall, clean shaven and wearing a dark coloured hooded top with the hood pulled up and dark jogging bottoms. He spoke with a strong Scottish accent.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or who believes they may have seen the man described can call 101, quoting reference 2716 of 22 December.”