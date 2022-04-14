On Wednesday, around 8.40 am, police officers, acting under warrant, searched a house in Craighall Drive.

They recovered a quantity of cannabis, worth an estimated street value of £5,000, and more than £2,000 in cash.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences.

He has now been released on an undertaking and will appear at court at a later date.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Gilhooley said: “This operation highlight our ongoing commitment to dealing with drugs in our communities.

"Drugs cause nothing but harm and misery in our communities. Local people can be assured that we are doing everything we can to target criminality and that we rely on their support to help us disrupt drug activity.

"I would encourage anyone with any information to contact us or call Crimestoppers. You can be confident that any concerns you have or any information passed on will be acted upon.”

