A pervert who sexually assaulted a teenage schoolgirl is facing a jail sentence. Andrew Blaikie placed his hands under the teen’s clothing and fondled her breasts on numerous occasions in East Lothian.

The 44-year-old also slipped his hand inside her underwear and placed his hand on the girl’s vagina during shocking sex attacks carried out over a 12-month period, a court heard. The attacker later told the girl he had “ a f***ing broken brain that makes me do things that are wrong but want to do them anyway as they feel so nice”. The brave victim eventually managed to tell her mother what had been happening to her and the police were alerted.

Blaikie pled guilty to sexually assaulting the child on occasions between September 1, 2021 and October 2 last year when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, April 11.

Andrew Blaikie outside court in Edinburgh

Mr Wickham said Blaikie “took the opportunity to move his hands under her clothing” and would regularly “touch her breasts” and on several occasions he “touched her on the vagina”. The court heard the terrified girl “did not know how to tell her mother” about the abuse but eventually revealed all after she broke down in tears during a phone call. Blaikie apologised and told the girl he was “f***ed up in the head”.

He denied the assaults when confronted by the girl’s mother but later sent texts to both claiming he “never meant to hurt anyone”. He told the mother he “never forced myself on her and I never touched her with sexual intent”. The text to the child stated: “I’m sorry for all the pain I’ve caused. Goodbye.”

