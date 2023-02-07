Four balaclava-wearing youths stole a motorbike from a home in East Lothian. The culprits were spotted by the owner, who heard noises at his home on Goose Green Road around 7.45 pm on January 30.

The four males were wearing balaclavas with dark clothing, police said, used two mopeds to assist taking the owner’s motorbike (a black KSR TW 125cc.) The suspects then proceeded to drive over the electric bridge and a witness last saw them taking the bike past the rugby club towards Stoneyhill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any information regarding this incident contact the Police on 101 quoting incident 3242 of 30/01/2023.