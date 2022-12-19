An East Lothian man accused of “showing off” and intimidating people with a taser in a children’s skate park has been jailed for five years. Jamie Garrity from Prestonpans was also convicted of making a homophobic remark to a police officer at Edinburgh High Court on Monday (December 19).

The 35-year-old was sentenced after being found guilty of discharging a taser disguised as a small torch in June 2020. At an earlier hearing, prosecutors told the court Garrity was “showing off” and said he had been witnessed sparking the taser “20 or 30 times”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth McQuaid, Procurator Fiscal for High Court, welcomed the sentence and said it should send out a strong public message over the use of stuns guns disguised as everyday items.

Prosecutors have warned about online stun gun purchases after a man was jailed for five years for using one in Prestonpans.

She said: “It’s important that people who shop online for these items realise that, under the law, they are regarded as prohibited firearms. They are dangerous and carry a severe risk of serious injury if discharged in public places.

“This sentence reflects the gravity of the offence, and we would urge people to be aware of the legal implications of buying them. The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service will continue to apply the law in this area to ensure that communities are properly safeguarded and that individuals are kept free from potential harm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard previously how Garrity entered the park in Prestonpans and walked towards a teenage boy carrying a “black, cylindrical metal object” measuring about nine inches in length. The youth then heard a “distinctive crackling noise” which he instantly recognised as the sound of a taser being discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutors told the court that Garrity was "showing off” and trying to intimidate the witness, who immediately called his father. When the teenager’s dad arrived at the park, he saw the accused talking to a female and heard the taser being discharged between 20 and 30 times.

Two police officers later apprehended the accused and recovered the stun gun, which had been thrown away and was recovered from bushes. The gun was later found to be in working order, with an audible and visible display of sparks occurring between electrodes when discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad