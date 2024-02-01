Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 43-year-old man has been arrested and released pending further enquiries following in a fatal road crash in Musselburgh earlier this month.

The collision took place at Olive Bank Road at around 8.25pm on Monday, 15 January, 2024, and involved a 70-year-old male pedestrian and a grey Renault Megane.

Emergency services attended and Brian Forbes, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the car was uninjured.

