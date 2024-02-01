News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian crime: Man arrested following fatal crash in Musselburgh which took the life of a 70-year-old man

Enquiries continue into East Lothian incident

Kevin Quinn
Kevin Quinn
Published 1st Feb 2024
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 08:36 GMT
A 43-year-old man has been arrested and released pending further enquiries following in a fatal road crash in Musselburgh earlier this month. 

The collision took place at Olive Bank Road at around 8.25pm on Monday, 15 January, 2024, and involved a 70-year-old male pedestrian and a grey Renault Megane. 

Emergency services attended and Brian Forbes, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the car was uninjured. 

Brian Forbes, 70, died in a collision with a car in MusselburghBrian Forbes, 70, died in a collision with a car in Musselburgh
Sergeant Dominic Doyle said: “Enquiries are continuing in order to establish the full circumstances surrounding he collision and we are particularly keen to speak to any motorists who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time. Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 3205 of 15 January.”

