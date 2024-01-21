Brian Forbes died in a collision with a car in Musselburgh

Police have named the 70-year-old pedestrian who died in a road crash in Musselburgh last week.

He was Brian Forbes, who lived in the Musselburgh area.

The crash happened on Monday, January 15, at around 8.25pm in Olive Bank Road, Musselburgh, involving Mr Forbes and a grey Renault Megane. Mr Forbes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 42-year-old male driver of the car was uninjured. Police are continuing to appeal for information on the crash..

Police Scotand's Sergeant Dominic Doyle said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Brian’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are continuing to investigate the full circumstances of this incident and would urge anyone who may have information which has not yet been passed to police to please get in touch.