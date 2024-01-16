News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian crash: Man, 70, dies after being struck by car in Musselburgh

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 16th Jan 2024, 09:52 GMT
A 70-year-old man has died after being struck by a car in Musselburgh.

Police were called to reports of a one vehicle crash on Monday, 15 January, 2024. Officers are appealing for information and dashcam footage about the incident, which took place around 8.25pm.

The man was struck by a grey Renault Megane on Olive Bank Road. Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 42-year-old male driver of the car was uninjured.

The man was struck by car on Olive Bank RoadThe man was struck by car on Olive Bank Road
The man was struck by car on Olive Bank Road

Sergeant Dominic Doyle said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information which has not yet been passed to police to please get in touch.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area. Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 3205 of 15 January.”

