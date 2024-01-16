The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 70-year-old man has died after being struck by a car in Musselburgh.

Police were called to reports of a one vehicle crash on Monday, 15 January, 2024. Officers are appealing for information and dashcam footage about the incident, which took place around 8.25pm.

The man was struck by a grey Renault Megane on Olive Bank Road. Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 42-year-old male driver of the car was uninjured.

Sergeant Dominic Doyle said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information which has not yet been passed to police to please get in touch.