News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

East Lothian crime: mother and son were victims of unprovoked attack in Musselburgh

A mother and her son have been assaulted during an unprovoked attack in Musselburgh.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 5:03 pm

The assault took place in Eskside West, Musselburgh, at about 8pm on Monday, August 15.

A member of the public intervened and rushed to help the pair.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh bin strikes: Biddy Mulligans in historic Grassmarket daubed with ‘scab...

Most Popular

Officers are keen to speak to this man, and are asking for him to come forward.

Police are also appealing to anyone with CCTV in the area of the incident to check if anything was captured.

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1675 of the 18th of August 2022.

Police in East Lothian are appealing to the public following an assault in Musselburgh.