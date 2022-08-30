Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assault took place in Eskside West, Musselburgh, at about 8pm on Monday, August 15.

A member of the public intervened and rushed to help the pair.

Officers are keen to speak to this man, and are asking for him to come forward.

Police are also appealing to anyone with CCTV in the area of the incident to check if anything was captured.

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1675 of the 18th of August 2022.