East Lothian crime: Musselburgh ‘Man with a Van’ sentenced for fly-tipping

Craig Fraser was given a Community Payback Order with 216 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to three charges under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 on 29 July 2020 at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

The case was investigated by East Lothian Council and Police Scotland.

The court heard Fraser had operated a business, 'AC Man with a Van Services', via Facebook and between late January and early February 2019 collected household waste in return for cash.

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced for illegally disposing of waste in East Lothian.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The waste was subsequently discovered at three locations, including farms in Drem and Haddington and Prestongrange Mining Museum, Prestonpans.

The waste was linked back to Fraser’s customers through documentation that had been collected and illegally disposed of by Fraser.

Speaking after the sentencing, Karon Rollo, Head of the Wildlife and Environmental Crime Unit of COPFS said:

“Craig Fraser showed a clear disregard for the environment in committing these offences.

“Fly-tipping causes the public real and legitimate concern. It is criminal behaviour which creates an eyesore and is costly to clear up.