East Lothian crime: Musselburgh youths smashing eggs and milk bottles against homes in antisocial spree
Gangs of youths wreak havoc in East Lothian town with anti-social behaviour
Musselburgh residents are being tormented by anti-social behaviour from young people in the area.
There have been reports of youths stealing glass milk bottles and eggs from doorstops and smashing these against residents’ doors in the Clark Avenue, Moray Way and Somerset Fields areas of Musselburgh. Young people have also been kicking the doors of houses in the area, said police. East Lothian Police have slammed the behaviour, describing it as “reprehensible”, and said: “It is causing residents and families with young children fear and alarm and making them uncomfortable in their homes.”
Officers from the Musselburgh Community Policing Team are working with the East Lothian Council Safer Communities Team to tackle the antisocial behaviour. Two mobile CCTV units have been deployed, while community wardens are regularly patrolling the area. Plain-clothes police officers also carried out patrols in Musselburgh over last weekend, but they did not see any antisocial behaviour. Police have said these patrols will continue to keep residents and their properties safe. Officers also promised to “continue to work with young people through schools and youth outreach services to encourage positive behaviour within the community”.
An appeal has gone out to Musselburgh locals from police in East Lothian, urging anyone who can positively identify youths involved to get in touch. Officers are also keen to get any video or pictures of incidents. Anyone that can assist in police enquiries has been asked to email [email protected] or [email protected]