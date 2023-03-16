News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian crime: Musselburgh youths smashing eggs and milk bottles against homes in antisocial spree

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:06 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 11:06 GMT

Musselburgh residents are being tormented by anti-social behaviour from young people in the area.

There have been reports of youths stealing glass milk bottles and eggs from doorstops and smashing these against residents’ doors in the Clark Avenue, Moray Way and Somerset Fields areas of Musselburgh. Young people have also been kicking the doors of houses in the area, said police. East Lothian Police have slammed the behaviour, describing it as “reprehensible”, and said: “It is causing residents and families with young children fear and alarm and making them uncomfortable in their homes.”

Officers from the Musselburgh Community Policing Team are working with the East Lothian Council Safer Communities Team to tackle the antisocial behaviour. Two mobile CCTV units have been deployed, while community wardens are regularly patrolling the area. Plain-clothes police officers also carried out patrols in Musselburgh over last weekend, but they did not see any antisocial behaviour. Police have said these patrols will continue to keep residents and their properties safe. Officers also promised to “continue to work with young people through schools and youth outreach services to encourage positive behaviour within the community”.

Police in East Lothian are patrolling the Musselburgh area after reports of youths throwing eggs and glass bottles of milk at houses.
An appeal has gone out to Musselburgh locals from police in East Lothian, urging anyone who can positively identify youths involved to get in touch. Officers are also keen to get any video or pictures of incidents. Anyone that can assist in police enquiries has been asked to email [email protected] or [email protected]