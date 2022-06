A teenager was assaulted on a bus in the East Lothian town of Musselburgh last Friday.

Police have confirmed that four teenage girls have been charged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a teenager having been assaulted on a bus in Musselburgh on Friday, 27 May, 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Four females youths, three aged 14 and one aged 13 have been charged in connection and a report will be sent to the Children’s Reporter.”