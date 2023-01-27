East Lothian crime news: Police issue warning after receiving reports of sheep worrying
Police in East Lothian have issued a warning to dog owners
Dog owners have been warned that farmers have the right to shoot their pets if they are threatening sheep.
In a statement online, police said that they had received reports of incidents in the country where sheep have been killed, and others have aborted their lamb after being chased by a dog.
They continued: “If your dog is seen to be attacking/worrying livestock, the farmer is within their rights to shoot it, and if convicted, you are likely to receive up to 12 months in prison, up to a £40,000 fine or both.
“Always be wary if walking your dog in the countryside, and keep it on a lead if near livestock, as a dog’s instinct is to chase.
“Livestock attacks not only cause unnecessary suffering to the animals but damage the livelihood of our farmers.”