The fire occurred near Scorpio Safety Systems, in Wallyford, at around 2am on May 25, 2022.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious following the incident.

They are also looking for any dashcam or CCTV footage of the area at this time.

Anyone with any information that could help the investigation should call 101, quoting incident 0465 of the 25/05/22.