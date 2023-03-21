East Lothian crime: Police arrest 38-year-old man after disturbance in Musselburgh High Street
A man has been arrested after police were called to an East Lothian town.
An arrest has been made after emergency services received a report of a man having been ‘potentially in possession of a weapon’.
Police descended on Musselburgh High Street at around 10.40 am on Tuesday and a 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene. Police confirmed that, despite initial reports, no weapon was found.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended and a 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal. No weapon was found.”