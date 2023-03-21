News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
1 hour ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
3 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
3 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
7 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
9 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

East Lothian crime: Police arrest 38-year-old man after disturbance in Musselburgh High Street

A man has been arrested after police were called to an East Lothian town.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:26 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 16:26 GMT

An arrest has been made after emergency services received a report of a man having been ‘potentially in possession of a weapon’.

Police descended on Musselburgh High Street at around 10.40 am on Tuesday and a 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene. Police confirmed that, despite initial reports, no weapon was found.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended and a 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal. No weapon was found.”

East Lothian crime: Man arrested after police called to Musselburgh town centre
East Lothian crime: Man arrested after police called to Musselburgh town centre
East Lothian crime: Man arrested after police called to Musselburgh town centre
Most Popular

Edinburgh children's hospital charity launches search for sick boy's lost teddy bear