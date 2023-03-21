News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh children's hospital charity launches search for sick boy's lost teddy bear

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:07 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 14:07 GMT

A local children’s hospital charity has issued an appeal to NHS staff and visitors, asking them to help find a missing teddy bear named Fred.

The owner of the bear, eight-year-old Harry Thomas who is recovering from brain surgery, is said to be “really missing his teddy”. Fred the bear has been with his owner since he was born, and has helped the young boy through many operations.

Anyone passing through the Royal Hospital for Children & Young People in Edinburgh has been asked to keep an eye out for Fred. In a Facebook post, Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity wrote: “Fred's 8-year-old owner is recovering after having a brain tumour removed and is very much missing his teddy. Fred went missing at the children's hospital sometime between Wednesday and Saturday. Fred has been with his owner since he was born and has been by his side for every operation since. If you are working at or visiting the RHCYP, please keep an eye out for Fred. Thank you so much. If you find him, please email [email protected] or hand him into the ECHC Hub team in the Family Support Corridor, ground floor, across Outpatients.”

A young boy from Edinburgh who is recovering from brain surgery has lost his teddy in the children's hospital.
Eight-year-old Harry is recovering from having a tumour removed in the Royal Hospital for Children & Young People in Edinburgh.
