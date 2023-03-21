The owner of the bear, eight-year-old Harry Thomas who is recovering from brain surgery, is said to be “really missing his teddy”. Fred the bear has been with his owner since he was born, and has helped the young boy through many operations.

Anyone passing through the Royal Hospital for Children & Young People in Edinburgh has been asked to keep an eye out for Fred. In a Facebook post, Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity wrote: “Fred's 8-year-old owner is recovering after having a brain tumour removed and is very much missing his teddy. Fred went missing at the children's hospital sometime between Wednesday and Saturday. Fred has been with his owner since he was born and has been by his side for every operation since. If you are working at or visiting the RHCYP, please keep an eye out for Fred. Thank you so much. If you find him, please email [email protected] or hand him into the ECHC Hub team in the Family Support Corridor, ground floor, across Outpatients.”