A pair of teenagers who mugged an 18-year-old and stole his mobile phone and some clothing are being hunted by police.

The incident happened just after 4pm on Wednesday, when the victim was walking near the Brunton Theatre car park in Musselburgh. He was approached by two men who then assaulted him and made off with his belongings. They were accompanied by a woman at the time of the incident.

The male suspects are both described as white and between 17 and 18 years old. The first is described as being around 6ft and of slim build. He also had ginger hair, which was long at the top and short on the sides, and was wearing a black puffer-style jacket and black jeans. The second is said to have been around 5ft 7, and of slim build. He had dyed red hair, was wearing dark coloured clothing and was carrying a rucksack.

The teenager was mugged near the Brunton Theatre car park in Musselburgh. Picture: Google

The stolen clothing was recovered by officers after the incident and the mobile phone was handed into Musselburgh Police Station by a member of the public later that evening. Police said the victim did not require hospital treatment.

Detective Sergeant Declan Hogg from Dalkeith CID said: “This incident happened in broad daylight and would have been alarming for any members of the public who saw it. We’re especially keen to hear from a woman with a pushchair who we believe was in the area at the time of the incident as she may have seen what happened. Also the woman who handed the mobile phone into Musselburgh Police Station, please get back in touch at your earliest convenience.

“Equally anyone who may have information about the incident, or the suspects involved, is asked to contact officers.”