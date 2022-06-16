East Lothian crime: Three arrested after drugs worth £10,000 recovered in Musselburgh raid

Three men have been arrested and charged following a £10,000 drug raid – during which heroin, cocaine, cannabis and diazepam tablets were recovered by police – at a house in East Lothian.

By Gary Flockhart
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 8:01 am
Police swooped on the property in the Park Gardens area of Musselburgh on Tuesday (June 14).

The men, aged 49, 50 and 55 respectively were charged in connection with drug offences.

They are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, July 12.

Detective sergeant Ryan Gilhooly, from East Lothian CID Proactive, said: “We remain committed to taking appropriate action against people profiting from the sale of illegal and harmful substances.

“Our work relies on information provided by members of the community, so we encourage anyone with any information relating to drugs misuse or people involved in the supply of controlled drugs in their area to contact us on 101, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”