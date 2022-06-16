Police swooped on the property in the Park Gardens area of Musselburgh on Tuesday (June 14).

The men, aged 49, 50 and 55 respectively were charged in connection with drug offences.

They are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, July 12.

Three men have been arrested and charged following a £10,000 drug raid at a house in East Lothian.

Detective sergeant Ryan Gilhooly, from East Lothian CID Proactive, said: “We remain committed to taking appropriate action against people profiting from the sale of illegal and harmful substances.