Police swooped on the property in the Park Gardens area of Musselburgh on Tuesday (June 14).
The men, aged 49, 50 and 55 respectively were charged in connection with drug offences.
They are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, July 12.
Read More
Detective sergeant Ryan Gilhooly, from East Lothian CID Proactive, said: “We remain committed to taking appropriate action against people profiting from the sale of illegal and harmful substances.
“Our work relies on information provided by members of the community, so we encourage anyone with any information relating to drugs misuse or people involved in the supply of controlled drugs in their area to contact us on 101, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”