East Lothian crime: Three arrested after man sustains serious facial injuries during an assault in Cockenzie
Three men have been arrested in East Lothian in connection with an assault which left a man in hospital.
Police were investigating an assault which took place in the Hare’s Close area of Cockenzie in East Lothian after receiving reports on Friday.
A 40-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary after sustaining serious facial injuries.
Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident, and it has been confirmed that the police incident on Prestonpans High Street around 10 am on Friday was linked to this investigation.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating a report of an assault that happened in the Hare’s Close area of Cockenzie and was reported on Friday, 4 February.
"A 40-year-old man sustained serious facial injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
“Three men, aged 51, 36, and 30 have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”