Police Scotland’s Operation PAX was launched to target anti-social behaviour in the Telford and Ferry Road area of the Capital.

Local councillor for the Inverleith ward, Gavin Barrie commented: “Anti-social behaviour and downright criminality has blighted these communities and the surrounding areas for some time now.”

Fellow councillor Hal Osler added: “Life for many is tough enough at the moment and no one needs the added stress and fear.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh crime: Local councillors thank police for increased patrols as anti social behaviour in Telford and Ferry Road on the rise

The increased action from police targeting these areas has already led to two arrests.

The operation involved deploying teams of officers at “key times focusing on engagement, deterrence, disruption.”

Councillor Max Mitchell, also of the Inverleith Ward said: “I cannot thank our local police team enough for their response to the increasing problems and continued work to address residents’ concerns.

"The additional patrols have been appreciated and the community is grateful for the support.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.