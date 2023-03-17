Police said both break-ins happened on Thursday March 16, one between 11.15am and 1.15pm in The Grove and the other between 11am and 1pm in nearby Park Grove. Officers in East Lothian are treating the incidents as linked and are appealing for information.

Detective Constable Russell Taylor of Police Scotland said: “Our enquiries into both incidents are ongoing and, while we will keep an open mind, they are currently being treated as linked. I would urge anyone who may have seen any potentially suspicious activity in the area on Thursday to get in touch. We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam, private CCTV or doorbell footage from the area.