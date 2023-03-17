News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian crime: Two break-ins in Musselburgh - police treating them as linked

Two homes raided on same day

By Ian Swanson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 19:14 GMT- 1 min read

Two homes in Musselburgh have been broken into and personal items stolen.

Police said both break-ins happened on Thursday March 16, one between 11.15am and 1.15pm in The Grove and the other between 11am and 1pm in nearby Park Grove. Officers in East Lothian are treating the incidents as linked and are appealing for information.

Detective Constable Russell Taylor of Police Scotland said: “Our enquiries into both incidents are ongoing and, while we will keep an open mind, they are currently being treated as linked. I would urge anyone who may have seen any potentially suspicious activity in the area on Thursday to get in touch. We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam, private CCTV or doorbell footage from the area.

Police said one of the break-ins was at The Grove, Musselburgh, and the other in nearby Park Grove.
“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 1552 of 16 March, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

