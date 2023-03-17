From 6am today, hundreds of people were seen queuing outside an Edinburgh pub to celebrate St Patrick's Day. Many youngsters lined the streets of Cowgate in the hope of meeting an iconic Irish duo, Jedward, who are set to perform later on Friday evening at The Three Sisters.

Whilst fans have been keen and persistent to get into the event, some have been waiting over four hours in a line that has only grown in size. University student, Artemis Cooper said: “We arrived at the Three Sisters by 7.30 am and we have been waiting in the queue for over four hours. We were persuaded by the promise of Jedward being there, hoping it would be ‘jepic’, but it was not, it was ‘jawful’. The people before us have been here since 6am!”

Another student, Abigail Charlton said: “I have been so excited to go out and celebrate St Patrick's Day I even prepared by buying tickets for a club night, but after seeing all my friends queuing for ridiculous hours, I might just give it a miss.”

The Three Sisters pub, heaving with people from across Edinburgh.

Opening hours started at 8am and finished priority entry by 10am. Fans are set to expect live bands all day, drag queens, craic'aoke, free breakfasts, chances to win an all expenses paid trip to Dublin and the Guinness Storehouse and tickets to see Dermot Kennedy live in concert as well as a special celebrity guest appearance from Jedward.

Although spirits are high, vast volumes of alcohol are expected to be consumed throughout the day into the night. In preparation, first aid and welfare vehicles such as street assist, were already at the Three Sisters early this morning, alongside numerous patrolling police cars.

