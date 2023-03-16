Irish singing twin brothers Jedward are set to appear at the St Patrick’s Day celebrations at the Three Sisters pub tomorrow evening in the heart of Edinburgh’s ‘Little Ireland’ the Cowgate.

The duo are set to appear at the full day of events running from 8am until 3am the next day. As well as Jedward, you can expect live bands all day, drag queens, ‘craic'aoke’, free breakfasts, chances to win an all expenses paid trip to Dublin and the Guinness Storehouse and tickets to see Irish pop sensation Dermot Kennedy live in concert. Pre-sale tickets have sold out, however, you can still get tickets on the door tomorrow.

A spokesperson for the Three Sisters said: “This is the biggest event of the year that you will not want to miss! Last guaranteed priority entry is 10am. If you try to enter after this time you will have to join the general queue.”

Jedward are coming to Edinburgh to celebrate St Patrick's Day 2023 (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Jedward first appeared as simply John and Edward in the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009. They finished in sixth place in the competition and were managed by Louis Walsh, who was their mentor. The identical twins, who were famous for their matching outlandish haircuts, have released four albums since they appeared on the hit television show.