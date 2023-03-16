2 . Biddy Mulligans

Where: 94-96 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2JR. Situated in the Grassmarket, this pub is always packed to the rafters any time you visit - never mind on St Patrick's Day! Boasting an impressive drinks list (including a huge selection of Irish whiskies) and a friendly atmosphere in great surroundings, it’s the perfect little bar to take in the celebrations. You can even enjoy drinks in ‘the Paddock’ – Biddy’s beer garden – a great place to sit and watch the world go by. Best of all the bar has a range of live music for this St Patrick's day. Photo: Daniel McAvoy Photo: Daniel McAvoy