A woman has been arrested after police carried out two drugs raids at addresses in East Lothian

The police warrants were carried out in the Glebe Terrace area of Haddington, and the North High Street area of Musselburgh around 8.40 am yesterday.

Detectives found nearly £15,000 in cash, along with quantities of Class A and B drugs, valued at approximately £1,500.

Police have confirmed that a 43-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in relation to the incident, and further enquiries into the matter remain ongoing.

East Lothian crime: Woman arrested after drugs raid in Haddington and Musselburgh recovering £1,500 worth of Class A and Class B drugs

Detective Sergeant Ryan Gilhooly, from Dalkeith CID, said: "This enforcement action demonstrates our continued commitment to tackling serious and organised crime in East Lothian.

"Officers will pursue every means possible to disrupt individuals bringing drugs into our communities for their own illicit gain.

"Operations like this rely on assistance from our local communities and I would encourage anyone who has any concerns about drugs or has information about those involved in drugs that you contact Police on 101.”

