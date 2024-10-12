East Lothian crime: "Devastated" family pays tribute as woman killed in Seton Sands crash named by police

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 12th Oct 2024, 16:13 BST
A pedestrian who died following a crash in Port Seton in East Lothian on a Sunday morning last month has been named.

She was Charlotte ‘Lottie’ Harvie, aged 86, from the Port Seton area.

At around 10.40am on September 22, officers were called to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a van in a car park at Seton Sands Caravan Park, in Port Seton.

Emergency services attended and the 86-year-old pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where she later died. The 45-year-old male driver of the white Vauxhall Combo van was not injured.

Charlotte ‘Lottie’ Harvie, 86, died following a crash at Seton Sands in September. Her family asked not to use a photo of her.Charlotte ‘Lottie’ Harvie, 86, died following a crash at Seton Sands in September. Her family asked not to use a photo of her.
Charlotte ‘Lottie’ Harvie, 86, died following a crash at Seton Sands in September. Her family asked not to use a photo of her. | Google Maps

Now, Lottie’s family has issued the following statement: “We are devastated at the tragic loss of our much-loved mother and grandmother. She will be sorely missed by all that were lucky enough to cross her path, a true inspiration and forever our superwoman.

“We are deeply grateful to all the emergency services for their outstanding care, compassion and support throughout this awful time. We would like to ask for privacy to continue to grieve our loss.”

Sergeant Dominic Doyle said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Charlotte at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Enquiries to establish the full circumstances continue. We can assist with our investigation and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1226 of Sunday, 22 September, 2024.”

