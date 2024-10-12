Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pedestrian who died following a crash in Port Seton in East Lothian on a Sunday morning last month has been named.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was Charlotte ‘Lottie’ Harvie, aged 86, from the Port Seton area.

At around 10.40am on September 22, officers were called to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a van in a car park at Seton Sands Caravan Park, in Port Seton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended and the 86-year-old pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where she later died. The 45-year-old male driver of the white Vauxhall Combo van was not injured.

Charlotte ‘Lottie’ Harvie, 86, died following a crash at Seton Sands in September. Her family asked not to use a photo of her. | Google Maps

Now, Lottie’s family has issued the following statement: “We are devastated at the tragic loss of our much-loved mother and grandmother. She will be sorely missed by all that were lucky enough to cross her path, a true inspiration and forever our superwoman.

“We are deeply grateful to all the emergency services for their outstanding care, compassion and support throughout this awful time. We would like to ask for privacy to continue to grieve our loss.”

Sergeant Dominic Doyle said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Charlotte at what is a very difficult time for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries to establish the full circumstances continue. We can assist with our investigation and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1226 of Sunday, 22 September, 2024.”