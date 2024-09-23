Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An 86-year-old woman has died after being hit by a van at Seton Sands in East Lothian.

At around 10.40am on Sunday, September 22, officers were called to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a van in a car park at Seton Sands Caravan Park, in Port Seton.

Emergency services attended and the 86-year-old pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where she later died. The 45-year-old male driver of the white Vauxhall Combo van was not injured.

Officers were called to a report of a collision in a car park at Seton Sands Caravan Park, East Lothian, at around 10.40am on Sunday, September 22 | Google Maps

Road Policing officers are now appealing for information following the crash. Sergeant Dominic Doyle said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died.

"Enquiries are ongoing and I would like to speak to any residents or holidaymakers who were in the area around this time and may have seen what happened.

“I am also appealing for anyone with relevant dash-cam or any other footage to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 1226 of Sunday, September 22.”