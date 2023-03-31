East Lothian crime: Woman suffers injuries to face and chest after teens throw hot drink on her
Woman seriously injured in hot drink attack in Musselburgh
A woman has been left shaken with injuries to her face and chest after having a hot drink thrown on her in Musselburgh. The 20-year-old answered the door at an address in Clark Avenue to two male youths aged between 14 and 15-years-old at around 2.55 pm on Wednesday, A takeaway cup containing a hot drink was then thrown at her from one of the boys, police said, who then raced off.
The suspects are described as white, around 5 ft 1 in height, and of medium build. They were wearing all black clothing with their hoods up.
Police Constable Michael Carde said: “This was an unprovoked attack and anyone with information is encouraged to come forward to assist with our enquiries. We are particularly interested in anyone who may have CCTV in the area, to check their footage between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.”
Anyone with any knowledge of the incident can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2185 of 29 March, 2023. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.