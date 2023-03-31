News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
58 minutes ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
3 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

East Lothian crime: Woman suffers injuries to face and chest after teens throw hot drink on her

Woman seriously injured in hot drink attack in Musselburgh

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 14:55 BST

A woman has been left shaken with injuries to her face and chest after having a hot drink thrown on her in Musselburgh. The 20-year-old answered the door at an address in Clark Avenue to two male youths aged between 14 and 15-years-old at around 2.55 pm on Wednesday, A takeaway cup containing a hot drink was then thrown at her from one of the boys, police said, who then raced off.

The suspects are described as white, around 5 ft 1 in height, and of medium build. They were wearing all black clothing with their hoods up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police Constable Michael Carde said: “This was an unprovoked attack and anyone with information is encouraged to come forward to assist with our enquiries. We are particularly interested in anyone who may have CCTV in the area, to check their footage between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.”

East Lothian crime: Woman suffers injuries to face and chest after teens throw hot drink on her
East Lothian crime: Woman suffers injuries to face and chest after teens throw hot drink on her
East Lothian crime: Woman suffers injuries to face and chest after teens throw hot drink on her
Most Popular

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2185 of 29 March, 2023. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

Edinburgh crime: Man charged with murder after 69-year-old man dies in disturbance in Granton Crescent