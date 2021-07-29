East Lothian: Police chase ends in two arrests after spate of housebreakings in Tranent and Musselburgh
Two men have been arrested and charged after a six day spree of housebreakings across East Lothian.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 11:49 am
Updated
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 2:17 pm
The men were arrested after being pursued by local officers, road policing units, and a dog handler.
The pair have been charged in connection with three housebreakings and five attempted housebreakings across Tranent and Musselburgh between July 21 and July 27.
They have also been charged with a number of Road Traffic Offences.