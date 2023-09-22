People claiming to work for the council are knocking on doors and posting letters.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents in East Lothian are being warned to be on the alert for cold callers promising to improve their household heating.

East Lothian Council has issued an alert after reports of people knocking on doors or letters being delivered from organisations claiming to be working with the local authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council said the unsolicited approaches are offering to carry out energy efficiency checks for free including insulating walls, installing new heating systems or solar panels. And it said it was concerned people would be tempted to agree to work which may not be needed or up to standard.

East Lothian Council headquarters John Muir House in Haddington. Picture: Google Maps

A council spokesperson said: “Some local residents have reported ‘cold callers’ knocking on doors or unsolicited letters being delivered by companies from outside the local area claiming to be working with the local authority.

“Unfortunately, in the current climate with many householders facing rising costs over the last couple of years, some may try to take advantage of this. Some of these installations may not be required or warranted or guaranteed when completed.”

Residents are urged to contact trusted bodies for help if they need advice on energy bills or improving home efficiency. The council said people should get in touch with Home Energy Scotland or East Lothian Energy Advice Service.