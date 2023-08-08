Here are the 12 most expensive areas to buy a home in East Lothian, according to the latest figures

As the rising cost of mortgages continues to put pressure on homebuyers’ budgets, the latest figures show the cheapest and most expensive areas of East Lothian to purchase a property.

Nationally, Inverclyde was the cheapest council area in Scotland to buy a home in 2022, with the average price coming in at £95,000 – nearly twice as cheap as the national average of £180,000. West Dunbartonshire was the second cheapest place in Scotland to buy, with an average sale price of £115,000, while in East Ayrshire and North Ayrshire the average price was £120,000, according to the new data published by the Scottish Government.

East Renfrewshire was found to have the highest average property price, with the average home costing £275,000.

In Edinburgh, the average property price in 2022 was £265,000, while in nearby East Lothian the average property price was £262,9953.

The figures also revealed average house prices for more than 1,000 smaller neighbourhoods, where differences were even more pronounced. The neighbourhoods, officially known as intermediate zones, each contain between 2,500 and 6,000 households.

Here we reveal the most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a property in East Lothian, based on the median house price in 2022. Our analysis excludes areas with fewer than 10 house sales. The figures do not adjust for the different types of housing sold in different areas and averages can be affected by, for instance, new housing developments going on sale in an area that year.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see the 12 most expensive areas of East Lothian to buy a home.

1 . Gullane and Drem The East Lothian areas of Gullane and Drem have an averge property price of £526,795.

2 . East Linton and Rural The East Lothian areas of East Linton and Rural have an averge property price of £448,250.

3 . Collage Maker-08-Aug-2023-03-47-PM-2891.jpg The East Lothian area of North Berwick North has an averge property price of £399,058.

4 . North Berwick South The East Lothian area of North Berwick South has an averge property price of £393,250.