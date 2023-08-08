A stately home in East Lothian featured in the hit time-travelling series Outlander is to host Wondrous Woods, Scotland's sensational illuminated trail.

The event and its magical mascot Woody the Owl have found a new home at Gosford House, a magnificent country estate near Longniddry which Outlander fans will recognise. The beautuful building was famously used as a stand-in for Versailles in the TV series, and is where Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) met Bonnie Prince Charlie.

This year’s event promises to be a stunning lighting journey taking visitors through the winding mystical pathways of Wondrous Woods, starting at Gosford’s enchanting Lily Pond and Ice House.

Guests are invited to wander the 1.5km route of beautifully-lit trails which meander through ancient private woodlands and unseen gardens, past the Boat House and through the natural beauty of the landscape.

They will witness spectacular sound and lighting installations along the way and savour the superb sight of Gosford House illuminated in all its glory. They can then relax and join Woody in the Hay Field at Woody’s Nest for a bite to eat and a browse in the Woody Shop.

Geoff Crow, director of 21CC Group, said: “We are thrilled to be taking this magical lighting event to Gosford House. Paired with the beauty of such a magnificent setting, the trail is set to be a breathtaking feast for the senses. We are really excited about welcoming visitors back to Wondrous Woods and giving them a new perspective in a delightful venue.”

Gosford House has been home to the Earls of Wemyss since 1808 and opened its doors for events in 2010.

Alison Bombail, Venue Director comments: “We’re used to staging all sorts of wonderful celebrations here at Gosford House, but this is going to be something completely awe-inspiring, a really magical addition to our locality. We know what the wonderful people at GC Live can deliver and can’t wait to welcome the public to see the grounds illuminated in such a spectacular way.”

The magical illuminated adventure that is Wondrous Woods runs over Friday, Saturday and Sunday sessions from October 27 to November 19, including a special run during the last week, where sessions are extended to run from Thursday to Sunday.