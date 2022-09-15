Like their on-screen characters, husband and wife Jamie and Claire Fraser, it seems as though the two actors share a special bond off-screen too, as Heughan took to social media to pay tribute to Balfe.

Scottish actor Heughan retweeted a post shared by Outlander’s official Twitter account which read: “It's been nine years since we found our Claire and we've cherished her every day since. Happy casting anniversary to the incomparable @caitrionambalfe! #Outlander.”

The 42-year-old star then added his own words, writing: “It's today!!!!! Congrats Balfe the OG Sassenach x.”

Sam Heughan has sent a touching message to his Outlander co-star Caitriona Balfe on her casting anniversary.

The Irish actress then said on Twitter: "Wow. I can't believe it has been nine years.

“I guess time flies when you're having fun, getting to live your dream and spend it with an amazing group of people. As always thank you @Writer_DG for creating this incomparable character who has given me so much…

“What an amazing ride it has and continues to be …and of course … thanks to all the amazing fans who keep wanting more, so we get to continue this joyride!!!”

Heughan recently opened up about what he’ll miss most when Outlander finally comes to an end.

The Balmaclellan-born star was asked the question in a new interview with men's luxury lifestyle magazine Square Mile.

He admitted it’s something he's been thinking a lot about recently, with rumours Outlander’s seventh, which is set to air in May 2023, could be the last.

“What will I miss? I’ll miss the camaraderie, the people, the routine,” he said.

“The routine is pretty tough, pretty full on. But there’s something wonderful about it, going to work every day, you know you all are going to be fucked but the end.

“It’s hard work, it’s full on, but you’re all in it together.

“So I guess that camaraderie and being around people you enjoy being around.”

Earlier this year, Heughan talked about the possibility of his character being killed off in Outlander – and he admitted it may not be long in coming.

In an interview with Gold Derby, he said: “I think about his mortality. I think Jamie thinks about that a lot more now.”

“He’s not worried about dying, but I think it’s the consequences of dying.”

Fraser has cheated death several times since the beginning of the series, and Heughan reckons his character has used seven of his nine lives.

Heughan said: “We talk about Jamie’s nine lives… I think he’s had about seven or six of them.

“Each time it costs him more, you know? It’s an interesting one because I think it’s in the scripts but I think it’s [also] in Diana’s books.”

Earlier this year, the prequel Outlander series was announced – and Starz has since confirmed it will be called Blood Of My Blood and will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents.

Since then, Heughan has said his version of Jamie won’t be making an appearance in the series, telling his legions of fans: “All I can tell you is I’m not in it, as Jamie’s not in it!”

Elsewhere in the interview with Gold Derby, Heughan discussed his sex scenes with his onscreen wife – and the Scots heartthrob admits he ‘enjoys those moments’ with actress Balfe.

Recalling a scene from season six, he said: “When he comes back from being away, I remember even choreographing that scene.

“He throws his jacket at Mrs Bug and jumps up the stairs and just the sheer pace of it, and the lightness he’s got in him."

“I really enjoy those moments,” Heughan added.

On October 25, Heughan is set to release his first ever memoir.

In Waypoints, he sets out along the West Highland Way to explore his life and reflect on the personal waypoints that define him.

Speaking about the book recently, he said: “Waypoints is a memoir with a difference.

“I wanted to tell the stories and share the experiences that have shaped me, but to do that I needed to challenge myself and spend some time in my own company, away from the distractions of everyday life.