The 42-year-old Scottish actor, who plays Jamie Fraser in the Emmy-nominated time travel drama, revealed in March he is releasing his first-ever memoir later this year.

And to celebrate the release of the book, titled Waypoints, Heughan will be making two promotional appearances.

‘An Evening with Sam Heughan' will take place at McEwan Hall in Edinburgh, on October 23, and the Barbican in London, on 24 October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outlander’s Sam Heughan has announced in-person events to celebrate release of his memoir.

Sharing the news on social media, the Balmaclellan-born star wrote: “Celebrating my new memoir 'Waypoints' in Edinburgh and London.

“Join me for an evening discussing the book and my journey to the highlands. Should be a wonderful evening, excited to see you all in person!”

For those not lucky enough to attend the events, Heughan also revealed they will be streamed live globally.

Waypoints will be released in October and follows the actor’s 100-mile journey into the Scottish Highlands.

The synopsis reads: “With the rugged West Highland Way as the backdrop to the narrative, Sam writes a love letter to the wild Scottish landscape that means so much to him—full of charming, funny, wise, and searching insights into the world through his eyes.

Heughan previously said he took on the journey to challenge himself, explaining: “Waypoints is a memoir with a difference! I wanted to tell the stories and share the experiences that have shaped me, but to do that I needed to challenge myself and spend some time in my own company, away from the distractions of everyday life.

“And for me there's no better place to reflect than in the wild Scottish Highlands.”

Last week, Outlander actors Heughan and Graham McTavish, who plays Dougal MacKenzie in the hit series, enjoyed a bite to eat at celebrity chef Tom Kitchin's Edinburgh restaurant.

The pair popped into The Kitchin in Leith to film for their hit TV series Men In Kilts.

Sharing pictures of Heughan and McTavish tucking into his nosh, the chef wrote: “I thought I must share some behind the scenes shots from when we had these great guys @samheughan & @grahammctavish here at The Kitchin filming ‘Men in Kilts’ @meninkiltsstarz #Starz.

“Great fun to film and OMG what a popular show… I love chatting to so many of our American guests who have seen the show and looked us up because of it.

“Just wonderful seeing tourists and visitors in Edinburgh again supporting the many amazing hospitality businesses in Scotland. We’ve missed you all.”

Heughan will no doubt have been delighted to be back in Edinburgh, a city he holds dear.

Indeed, last month, in an interview with Square Mile, a men’s luxury lifestyle magazine for London, Heughan was asked if he could think of a moment or experience that influenced who he is as a person today.

He replied: “I guess when I moved to Edinburgh.

“I was living in the countryside as a young child, there were four people in my class at school. And then I moved to Edinburgh, which to me felt like a metropolis. I started going to the theatre.