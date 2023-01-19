Outlander has been renewed for an eighth season – but it will be the last, Starz has announced.

The news comes as filming continues in Scotland for the seventh season of the hit time-travelling series, which stars Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe and is based on Diana Gabaldon’s series of novels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final season will run for 10 episodes, while the forthcoming seventh season will have 16 installments.

Outlander has been renewed for an eighth season – but it will be the last, Starz has announced.

“For nearly a decade Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion,” said Kathryn Busby, president original programming at Starz.

“But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story. We’re thrilled to continue to partner with Matthew, Maril and Ronald and can’t wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starz has also green-lighted a prequel series titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The series will tell the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.

Last year, Scottish actor Heughan opened up about what he’ll miss most when Outlander ends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 42-year-old was asked the question in a new interview with men's luxury lifestyle magazine Square Mile.

“What will I miss? I’ll miss the camaraderie, the people, the routine,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The routine is pretty tough, pretty full on. But there’s something wonderful about it, going to work every day, you know you all are going to be fucked but the end.

“It’s hard work, it’s full on, but you’re all in it together.

Advertisement Hide Ad