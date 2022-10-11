The Scottish actor, who went to school in Edinbugh, has hinted at a major change ahead for his character.

Season six ended on a cliffhanger, with Jamie’s wife, Claire Fraser (played by Caitriona Balfe), being wrongly imprisoned.

Heughan said: “I think stoics obviously Jamie’s fortitude and his natural place, he’s a very strong man and strong in the face of adversity.

Outlander star Sam Heughan opened up about the fate of Highland warrior Jamie Fraser ahead of the seventh season of the hit time-travel drama.

“But also this is a relationship, they’ve been together a long time, they know each other so well and the fact that she keeps secrets from him, even this season, hides things from him is difficult.”

The 42-year-old star added: “He’s also more fragile now, I think as he’s got older he has more to lose.

“In the old days, he was pretty tempestuous, pretty active man, wouldn’t think twice before punching someone or getting into battle.

“Now he does, he doesn’t care about his body per se but he cares about losing others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “He has a lot more to lose, he has his whole family now, his extended family.

“The one thing is Claire, having done it for a long time, he can’t live without her.”

Last month, Heughan sent a touching message to co-star Balfe on her casting anniversary.

Like their on-screen characters, husband and wife Jamie and Claire, it seems as though the two actors share a special bond off-screen too, as Heughan took to social media to pay tribute to Balfe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heughan retweeted a post shared by Outlander’s official Twitter account which read: “It's been nine years since we found our Claire and we've cherished her every day since. Happy casting anniversary to the incomparable @caitrionambalfe! #Outlander.”

He then added his own words, writing: “It's today!!!!! Congrats Balfe the OG Sassenach x.”

The Irish actress then said on Twitter: "Wow. I can't believe it has been nine years.

“I guess time flies when you're having fun, getting to live your dream and spend it with an amazing group of people. As always thank you @Writer_DG for creating this incomparable character who has given me so much…"