Easter Road crash: Edinburgh police urge witnesses to come forward after Leith crash involving pedestrian

Two men taken to hospital after Easter Road crash

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 10th May 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 11:38 BST

Police have launched an investigation after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Leith.

The crash, which involved black Vauxhall Corsa and a 67-year-old man, happened in Edinburgh’s Easter Road at around 10.55am on Tuesday, May 9. Emergency services, including police and ambulances, attended the scene and Easter Road was closed for more than three hours to allow detectives to investigate the collision.The pedestrian and the driver of the Corsa, a 70-year-old man, were injured in the crash and both were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Police are now appealing to witnesses and anyone with information to contact officers. Road Policing Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “We’re asking for anyone who was in the Easter Road area and witnessed the crash, or may have seen the Corsa beforehand, to please come forward. We are also keen to speak with any other motorists who may have possible dashcam footage from the area around the time in question. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 1088 of 9 May, 2023.”

