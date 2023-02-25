News you can trust since 1873
Emergency services were called in the early hours of the morning to a crash in Edinburgh.

By Rachel Mackie
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Feb 2023, 11:47am

Emergency services were called to a car crash in the Capital in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The police have said that they are still making enquiries into the incident which involved a number of vehicles in Eastfield.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.25 am on Saturday, 25 February, 2023 we received a report of a crash involving a number of vehicles in Eastfield, Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing."

Eastfield crash: Emergency services attend crash 'involving a number of vehicles' near Joppa in Edinburgh
