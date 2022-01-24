Detectives are continuing enquiries and appealing for information following an attempted murder in Edinburgh on Sunday, January, 23.

At around 10pm, police received a report of a road crash involving a black BMW and an off road motorbike.

Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital.

Police in Edinburgh are treating a crash where a motorcyclist was deliberately driven at as an attempted murder (Photo: John Devlin).

Initial enquiries established the motorcyclist was deliberately driven at and, while on the ground, a man got out the BMW and attacked him.

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder.

The attacker ran off heading towards Pilton Place.

He is described as white, around 5ft. 9 inches in height, slim build and aged around 30 years of age.

He was wearing a dark coloured hooded top and dark coloured trousers.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury and the black BMW car has been uplifted and is undergoing a forensic examination.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and will review any relevant CCTV coverage for any additional information.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “While we do not know the motive for this assault, we believe it was a targeted attack. I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us. Particularly if you have any recording devices, such as dash cam or doorbell cameras. A police presence will remain in the area as we continue our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3489 of 23 January or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

