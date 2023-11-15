Three people have been charged in connection with damage caused

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two women, aged 21 and 25, and a 21-year-old man were arrested after police were called to the landmark at 10.45am on Wednesday. Police say they have now been charged in connection with the damage caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eyewitnesses said key areas of the castle were closed and anyone looking to buy tickets to the castle were turned away as a result of the incident.

Damage to the protective glass housing the Stone of Destiny at Edinburgh Castle in a protest against food poverty. Picture: Historic Environment Scotland/PA Wire

Images of the case show multiple cracks on the glass case, which is located in the Crown Room which also houses the Honours of Scotland. This is Rigged said they carried out the protest to ‘demand action on the cost of living’. A statement uploaded to the group's social media said: “We are asking you: what is Scotland’s destiny? In the midst of this fear and instability, greed and profiteering… what is Scotland’s future?

“We care deeply for our heritage, for the stories of Scotland’s history, but heritage is not just about objects in museums. It’s about the people who tell our stories and the children who will hear them. Protecting heritage fundamentally means protecting people and, as it stands, our government is failing in its responsibility.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 10.45am on Wednesday, November 15, we were called to a report of a small protest within Edinburgh Castle. Officers attended and two women aged 21 and 25 yeras, and a 21-year-old man were arrested and charged in connection with damage caused.