Edinburgh Castle incident: Three people charged in connection with protest at Edinburgh Castle
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three people have been charged after protestors smashed a glass case protecting the ancient Stone of Destiny at Edinburgh Castle.
Two women, aged 21 and 25, and a 21-year-old man were arrested after police were called to the landmark at 10.45am on Wednesday. Police say they have now been charged in connection with the damage caused.
Eyewitnesses said key areas of the castle were closed and anyone looking to buy tickets to the castle were turned away as a result of the incident.
Images of the case show multiple cracks on the glass case, which is located in the Crown Room which also houses the Honours of Scotland. This is Rigged said they carried out the protest to ‘demand action on the cost of living’. A statement uploaded to the group's social media said: “We are asking you: what is Scotland’s destiny? In the midst of this fear and instability, greed and profiteering… what is Scotland’s future?
“We care deeply for our heritage, for the stories of Scotland’s history, but heritage is not just about objects in museums. It’s about the people who tell our stories and the children who will hear them. Protecting heritage fundamentally means protecting people and, as it stands, our government is failing in its responsibility.”
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 10.45am on Wednesday, November 15, we were called to a report of a small protest within Edinburgh Castle. Officers attended and two women aged 21 and 25 yeras, and a 21-year-old man were arrested and charged in connection with damage caused.
“They are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, 16 November. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”